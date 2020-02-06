Dr. Robert Wiseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wiseman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wiseman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Dysentery and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1234 W 3rd North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 581-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, friendly, and thorough. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Wiseman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487737748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
