Overview

Dr. Robert Wiseman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Dysentery and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.