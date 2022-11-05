Overview

Dr. Robert Winchell, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Winchell works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.