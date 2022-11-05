See All Critical Care Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Winchell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Winchell, MD

Acute Care Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Winchell, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Winchell works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-8490
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Trauma, Burns, Acute and Critical Care
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-8477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Winchell?

    Nov 05, 2022
    Had a great visit with Dr winchell.Very informative. I was able to leave with all the answers I needed. I would recommend this doctor highly. I will keep in touch with him for future care.
    Diego Desoto — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Winchell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Winchell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winchell to family and friends

    Dr. Winchell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Winchell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Winchell, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Winchell, MD

    Specialties
    • Acute Care Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346320538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsd Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ucsd Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ucsd Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Winchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winchell works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Winchell’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Winchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Winchell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.