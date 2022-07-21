Dr. Robert Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Wilson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Abington Mem Hospital
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Atrium Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so grateful for the diligent care I’ve received from Dr. Wilson! He listens carefully and is extraordinarily compassionate. Dr. Wilson was able to get a very expensive medication approved for me even after it was denied multiple times! He is a specialist in the field of Dysautonomia and is committed to advancing patient education and empowering his patients with tips and tools to help combat Dysautonomia. No wonder his schedule is over-booked. The level of care he provides truly is worth the wait!
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1912996489
- Abington Mem Hospital
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Autonomic Disorders, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
