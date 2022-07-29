Overview

Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Williamson works at Austin Pediatric Surgery - Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.