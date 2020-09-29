Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Locations
Memorial Hospital Phys Group1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-5420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pikes Peak Reflux and Weight Loss Surgery PLLC9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 225, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 377-3477Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilcox is a highly skilled surgeon who truly cares about his patients. He is kind, considerate, respectful, compassionate and through. Dr. Wilcox performed 3 surgeries on me, during every visit with him I was treated with respect, he answered all my questions, and together we moved forward to make me healthier. If your desire is to lose weight, be healthy and feel better about yourself then I recommend you do that with Dr. Wilcox
About Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilcox accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.