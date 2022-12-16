Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2184Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor did a great job.
About Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740261155
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr
- Fell-Baylor
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Ophthalmology
