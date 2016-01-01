Dr. Robert Wiggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wiggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wiggins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2951
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiggins?
About Dr. Robert Wiggins, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1386006872
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiggins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.