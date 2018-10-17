See All Gastroenterologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Robert Wiesen, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Wiesen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Wiesen works at Gastromed Healthcare, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Piscataway, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastromed Healthcare
    25 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 934-6782
  2. 2
    Gastromed Healthcare
    1140 Stelton Rd Ste 102, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6419
  3. 3
    Gastromed Healthcare PA
    203 Towne Centre Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dr Marion Rollings in Hillsborough, NJ — Oct 17, 2018
About Dr. Robert Wiesen, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1437103678
Education & Certifications

  • UMDNJ-NJ Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
  • Beth Israel Med Ct
  • Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Sackler School Of Medicine|Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Wiesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wiesen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wiesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiesen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiesen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

