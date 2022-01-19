Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiencek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD
Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery7190 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 675-3240
St. Rose Stanford Clinics2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
He saved my life when no one else would.
About Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Wiencek speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiencek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiencek.
