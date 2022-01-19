Overview

Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Wiencek works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.