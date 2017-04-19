Overview

Dr. Robert Whitmore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Whitmore works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.