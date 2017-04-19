Dr. Robert Whitmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Whitmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Whitmore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
-
2
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitmore?
Bright, focused, attentive, professional, very considerate. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone. He is tops, in my book.
About Dr. Robert Whitmore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669521068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Dr. Whitmore has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.