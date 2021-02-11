Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Medical Center.
North Office7200 Wyoming Springs Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (877) 785-2832Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Robert Whitfield MD Professional Limited Liability Company200 Medical Pkwy Ste 380, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (877) 785-2832
Robert Whitfield, MD, FACS3423 Bee Caves Rd Ste A202, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (877) 785-2832
Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My journey with Dr. Whitfield began 2 almost 3 years ago. I am 42 years old and had my first breast augmentation at 19 years old. The first 2 breast augmentation's I had were the 2 that started my, "Chi-Chi Journey From Hades " When I sought out a surgeon to attempt to help me achieve the breasts I had in high school, I stumbled upon Dr Whitfield's Website and Thank's to Jesus and my impeccable timing I am UNBELIEVABLY thankful that I did! Dr Whitfield was dealt a serious set of breast that had seen their better days. The truth is, I knew my breast had been damaged badly from the 1st 2 surgeries, but I didn't know the FULL extent of the damaged and the miracle I was asking of Dr. Whitfield. Dr. Whitfield and his staff are beyond an amazing team but the TRULY CARE ABOUT THE WHOLE PERSON! Dr. Whitfield is methodical to watch as the consultation process begins and his brain immediately begins to involve and include you in your treatment from start to finish. Dr. Whitfield is an unbelievab
- University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
