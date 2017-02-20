Overview

Dr. Robert Whitaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.



Dr. Whitaker works at Sandhills Pediatric & Adolescent Clinic in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.