Dr. Robert Whisnant, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Whisnant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Urology Associates Ltd.102 Highland Ave SE Ste 105, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 343-8066
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 80 and after 3 months on 4 different Catheters and unable to urinate on my own, and checking in to E.R. with 103 fever, I finally chose to have the TURP Prostate procedure. Dr. Whisnant explained what I could expect, and the success exceeded my expectations. I am very pleased with my results 3 weeks post surgery. All bleeding ceased on the 12th day, as well as any burning and pain, and I now urinate like a Race horse!
About Dr. Robert Whisnant, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609863513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisnant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whisnant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisnant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisnant has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisnant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisnant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisnant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisnant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisnant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.