Overview

Dr. Robert Whisnant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Whisnant works at Urology Associates Ltd in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.