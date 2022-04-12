Dr. Wharton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wharton, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wharton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Wharton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Florida St Pete 1st Ave4855 1st Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 349-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wharton?
Dr Wharton was excellent, as well as his office staff and nurse. I was so worried about what was happening, but the doc stayed with it until problem was found and resolved.
About Dr. Robert Wharton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588621908
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville Health Education Program, Affiliate of University of Florida
- Jacksonville Health Education Program, Affiliate of University of Florida
- Jacksonville Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wharton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wharton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wharton works at
Dr. Wharton has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wharton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wharton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wharton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wharton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wharton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.