Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Wetzel works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste 202, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1740774983
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cooper University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wetzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wetzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wetzel works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wetzel’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

