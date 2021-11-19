Dr. Robert Wester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wester, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wester, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Ogden1960 N Ogden St Ste 580, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3676
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Blessed to know Dr Robert Wester since he started his practice decades ago. He has literally saved my life. I can not speak highly enough for him. He goes way beyond what any doctor would do and is exceptionally professional and a pleasure to talk with and be associated with.
About Dr. Robert Wester, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wester has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wester speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Wester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.