Dr. Westcot II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22 W Cole Rd, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 284-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Developed an eye infection during my vacation time at Ocean Park. With Dr. Westcot’s professional expertise and seeing me the same day as I telephoned for an appointment, I am very delighted to report my situation is on the mend, and it is all thanks to Dr. Westcot! Many thanks again for seeing me so quickly and prescribing the proper medication to aid in my eye recovery. Happy Summer. All my best, Carolyn P.
About Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013986033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
