Dr. Robert Wessler, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Wessler, MD is a Dermatologist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.

Dr. Wessler works at Wessler, Robert C MD in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wessler, Robert C MD
    1118 Broad Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 206-0910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    May 20, 2017
    Is the best dermatologist in town. I've been suffering from psoriasis for more than two years and he was the one who help me to find right medicine for it. Now it come backs time to time but I know what to do and we are monitoring it with Dr. Robert I highly recommend
    About Dr. Robert Wessler, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225040819
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wessler works at Wessler, Robert C MD in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Dr. Wessler’s profile.

    Dr. Wessler has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.