Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Allentown250 Cetronia Rd Ste 303, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200
Rehabilitation Servicesaemrick Blvd.2901 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 973-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was helpful and had a great grasp of what was going on.
About Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750379426
Education & Certifications
- Lancaster Gen Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wertz II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wertz II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wertz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wertz II has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertz II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertz II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.