Overview

Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hernando, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.



Dr. Wenzler works at Foot Health Centers in Hernando, MS with other offices in New Albany, MS and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.