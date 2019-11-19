Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hernando, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.
Dr. Wenzler works at
Locations
-
1
Foot Health Centers1558 MONTEITH AVE, Hernando, MS 38632 Directions (662) 449-3663
-
2
Foot Health Centers200 State Highway 30 W Fl 5, New Albany, MS 38652 Directions (662) 538-2551
-
3
Foot Health Centers928 Goodman Rd E Ste D, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 470-4608
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenzler?
Friendly receptionist Clean office Dr. Wenzler takes time to talk with you and explain what he is doing to your feet.
About Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1518999630
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenzler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenzler works at
Dr. Wenzler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.