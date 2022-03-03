Overview

Dr. Robert E Wenz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canfield, OH. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U



Dr. Wenz works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc in Canfield, OH with other offices in Hermitage, PA and Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.