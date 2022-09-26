Dr. Robert Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wendel, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wendel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Wendel works at
Locations
-
1
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
-
2
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-4861
-
3
Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 339-3655Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wendel?
At my old age (82) I have been in many medical facilities over the years. Dr. Wendel's Elk Grove office is one the best, most professional facilities I have ever experienced. I have a macular problem so every visit requires several tests, eye photos and procedures by different staffers. They are ready for me, know who I am by name, move fast, but not rushed, and at every step they do what they should in a friendly, cheerful manner. Dr. Wendel takes the time to explain what he is doing and why and answers all my questions. It's everything a professional service should be.
About Dr. Robert Wendel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235234634
Education & Certifications
- Washington U-Barnes Hosp
- U Calif Davis
- St Josephs Mercy Hosp-U Mic
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendel works at
Dr. Wendel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wendel speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.