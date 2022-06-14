Dr. Robert Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Welch, MD
Dr. Robert Welch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisc Med School Of Madison and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Orthopaedics15900 W 127th St, Lemont, IL 60439 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
I went to get a second opinion on wrist surgery. Dr. Welch gave me all the time I needed to explain my rather long ordeal. He answered all the questions my wife and I asked him patiently. We left with a lot of great information to decide on surgery. Probably the best doctor visit I've everr had.
About Dr. Robert Welch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1780670414
- University Of California San Diego
- Washington University School Of Med Of St Louis
- University Of Wisc Med School Of Madison
