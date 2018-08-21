Dr. Robert Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weissman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Weissman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Robert A. Weissman M.d. A Medical Corporation5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 214, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 986-1357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weissman is extremely detailed and diligent. He is very personable and has even called our home to share concerns. It is a bit of a drive but he is well worth it. He has been my cardiologist for 15+ years.
About Dr. Robert Weissman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
