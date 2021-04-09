Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiss took the time to review my past medical history and ask appropriate questions.He explained the procedures he would be ordering.The office staff is wonderful .Appointments are easy to schedule.Dr Weiss called me at 730 pm when I couldn’t be seen that day to touch base with me and answer my questions.
About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861575953
Education & Certifications
- Brown U
- Boston Hosp/U Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.