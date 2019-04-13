Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Weiss Pediatric Care2201 Cantu Ct Ste 117, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 552-8341
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My children have been patients of Dr. Weiss since I moved to Florida 8 years ago. Their approach to pediatric medicine is family centric. I always feel welcome and no question is ever silly. The staff is outstanding. They truly try to get to know you and care about your well being not only for their patients but the parents as well. For my family, there is no other option for my children’s care.
About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255366498
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
