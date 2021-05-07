Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery Medical Group5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2R, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CSX Railroad
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
I was scheduled for Inguinal Hernia surgery in January but was cancelled due to Covid patients being transferred from St Joe's to Crouse Irving and Med/Surg patients were transferred from Crouse Irving to St Joe's. Several days later I had to be admitted via the Emergency Room as the hernia was in danger of strangulating. I wound up having robotic surgery at 9pm and I thank Dr Weiss and staff for their outstanding service.
About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053306654
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Canc Institute
- Waterbury Hospital
- Boston Beth Israel
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.