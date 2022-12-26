Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
CNY Eye Care5770 Commons Park, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 445-1577
Central New York Eye Care5109 W Genesee St Ste 102, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-3937
Laserview Of Central New York225 Greenfield Pkwy Ste 110, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 423-5114
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 65 years old and recently had cataract surgery done by Dr. Weisenthal. I was able to get an appointment within weeks vs. months from another doctor. He had surgery completed for both eyes (monofocal lens for near sighted correction) within 2 weeks. Amazing how quick the surgery was (10 minutes), home within 3 hours. Could see the change right away. White balance was "colder", more true white, compared to the natural len's warmer white balance. Vision detail improvement was incredible, like going from VHS to 4K video. I could see details I don't ever remember seeing - i.e, blades of grass, hair strands on my dog. Night driving was no longer a problem. Only negative after affect are some "floaters" that should eventually go away. I only briefly saw Dr. Weisenthal but he was thorough, quick and professional. Staff was very accomodating. He runs a pretty smooth operation. I would suggest reading up on cataracts to bring questions for the appointments.
About Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508957507
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- Scheie Eye Institute University Penn
- Presby University Penn
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisenthal.
