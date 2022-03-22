Overview

Dr. Robert Weinstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their residency with State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn



Dr. Weinstein works at Urological Associates of Bridgeport in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.