Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD
Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Uc San Diego Student Health Svc Pharmacy9500 GILMAN DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6299
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Weinreb is an excellent doctor, a no bs kind of guy. He will not waste your time telling you what you want to hear - he simply gives his professional advice without understating or overstating the facts. Do your homework, he is second to none, probably the most respected Doctor in the world when it comes to Glaucoma surgery and research. My wife and I are extremely fortunate that he is our Doctor.
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Weinreb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinreb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinreb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinreb has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinreb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinreb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinreb.
