Overview

Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Weinreb works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.