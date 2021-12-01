Dr. Robert Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Weiner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Unit A, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very professional but kind and caring. I felt comfortable with him right away and I’ve seen him several times since and have always been glad I have this great doctor
About Dr. Robert Weiner, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
