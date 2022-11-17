Overview

Dr. Robert Wegner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wegner works at Trautman Robert J Jr MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.