Overview

Dr. Robert Weeks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Weeks works at Southcoast Pharmacy in Savannah, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA and Richmond Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.