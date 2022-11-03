Dr. Robert Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Weaver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando1812 N Mills Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Florida Hospital601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Adventhealth Winter Park200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr weaver is an excellent Doctor. I had kidney cancer. He perform surgery everything went excellent. He was always in the look out. Now i am doing great and cancer free. Also his staff is the best.
About Dr. Robert Weaver, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598863219
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hospital
- Florida State University College of Medicine/Lee Memorial Health System Program|University Kan Affil Hospital|University Sc Affil Hospital
- University Tex Sw Parkland Hospital
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weaver using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.