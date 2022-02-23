Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Weaver, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weaver is an amazing doctor smart and always explains everything he is treated my nodules in my lungs for years.
About Dr. Robert Weaver, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578543799
Education & Certifications
- Univ of South Florida College of Medicine
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weaver speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
