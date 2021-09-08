See All Podiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Dr. Warkala works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Glassboro, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 406-4094
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Foot & Ankle
    401 Kings Hwy S Ste 2C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-6082
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Glassboro
    707 N Main St Ste 3, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-6082
  4. 4
    Cornerstone Foot & Ankle
    100 Kings Way E Ste D6, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-6082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr Warkala was great, made me feel at ease and answer all my question. However the staff member at receptionist desk was worst. I will not use this office again (Glassboro) will continue treatment in Sewell. I am supposed to take X-rays have no script didn’t tell me what system they use do they fax it, sent it via computer. Sorry because everything else was great.
    Arlene Emma — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM
    About Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1851339659
    Education & Certifications

    • Lakeview Hosp
    • State University of New York
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
