Dr. Warkala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. Warkala works at
Locations
1
Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 406-4094
2
Cornerstone Foot & Ankle401 Kings Hwy S Ste 2C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 582-6082Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
3
Glassboro707 N Main St Ste 3, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions (856) 582-6082
4
Cornerstone Foot & Ankle100 Kings Way E Ste D6, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-6082
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Warkala was great, made me feel at ease and answer all my question. However the staff member at receptionist desk was worst. I will not use this office again (Glassboro) will continue treatment in Sewell. I am supposed to take X-rays have no script didn’t tell me what system they use do they fax it, sent it via computer. Sorry because everything else was great.
About Dr. Robert Warkala, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851339659
Education & Certifications
- Lakeview Hosp
- State University of New York
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Warkala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Warkala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Warkala works at
Dr. Warkala has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Warkala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warkala, there are benefits to both methods.