Overview

Dr. Robert Ward, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.