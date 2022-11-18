Dr. Robert Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ward, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Very intelligent and compassionate. Gave all kinds of recommendations not just for my mild carpal tunnel but other medical concerns.
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Wayne State University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Mt. Clemens General Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Neurology and Neurophysiology
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ward speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
