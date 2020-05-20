Overview

Dr. Robert Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at Cullman Primary Care in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.