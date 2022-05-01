Overview

Dr. Robert Waltrip, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Waltrip works at TRI RIVERS SURGICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Butler, PA and Mars, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.