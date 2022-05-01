Dr. Robert Waltrip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waltrip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Waltrip, MD
Dr. Robert Waltrip, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2120, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-4627
Tri Rivers Physical Therapy LLC142 Clearview Cir, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 874-7483
Tri Rivers Surgical Associates Inc.6998 Crider Rd Ste 110, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (866) 874-7483
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
My father-in-law was having horrible shoulder pain this past week. I've not seen many people in pain like this. We called Dr. Waltrip who helped me a few years ago with my shoulder. He moved his schedule around to fit my father in law in that same day. This doctor and their practice are amazing. Staff up front are wonderful too. A+ across the board for Dr. Waltrip and the entire practice.
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
