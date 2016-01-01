See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Suitland, MD
Dr. Robert Walton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Walton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suitland, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Walton works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Suitland, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Walton, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912059742
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
