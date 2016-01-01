Dr. Walter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Walter, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Walter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Essex Oncology of North Jersey1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-2205MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-5605
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Walter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
