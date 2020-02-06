See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Wallace, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Wallace, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Wallace works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
    51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 287-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Obesity
Dentofacial Anomalies
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Obesity
Dentofacial Anomalies

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Feb 06, 2020
All the staff were extremely friendly and helpful. Dr. Wallace answered all my questions and helped me feel comfortable with moving forward with my procedure. I feel very positive that I chose the right practice and the right doctor!
    — Feb 06, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Wallace, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023075637
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hopital Necker Enfantes Malades Paris France Craniofacial Surgery Training
    Residency
    • Univ Tn Med Ctr, Plastic Surgery Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Otolaryngology Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Naval Med Center San Diego Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Med College
    Undergraduate School
    • Juniata College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallace works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Wallace’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

