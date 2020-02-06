Dr. Robert Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wallace, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
-
1
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
All the staff were extremely friendly and helpful. Dr. Wallace answered all my questions and helped me feel comfortable with moving forward with my procedure. I feel very positive that I chose the right practice and the right doctor!
About Dr. Robert Wallace, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023075637
Education & Certifications
- Hopital Necker Enfantes Malades Paris France Craniofacial Surgery Training
- Univ Tn Med Ctr, Plastic Surgery Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Otolaryngology Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, General Surgery
- Naval Med Center San Diego Surgery
- Jefferson Med College
- Juniata College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
