Dr. Robert Walker Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FORDHAM UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Walker Jr works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.