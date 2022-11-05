Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Waldrop works at
Locations
1
Tempe1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 962-0071Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
2
Sonoran Spine Institute5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 962-0071
3
Phoenix9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 555, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 962-0071
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waldrop and Dr. Rappoport recently performed a miraculous surgery. A prior surgeon had placed a catheter improperly within the spinal canal which applied pressure on the spinal cord. The result was that I would collapse frequently with both my legs given way. The loss all sensation in the legs was eventually follow up by the the hamstrings drawing so tight that I could not stand. The tight hamstrings on a scale of 1 to 10 were at 11. At that stage I was hauled to the hospital. Due to the fact that I have bone cancer Dr. Waldrop (also an oncology) was called upon to lead the surgery. The spinal canal was opened and the pressure on the spinal cord relieved. I am now able bodied and exercising those muscles weakened due to the improper catheter placement. In addition to the high level of skill Dr. Waldrop has the courtly nature of a fellow born in the south. A fine surgeon and a very fine man. You may contact me with any questions at my e-mail. Steven H. Haver
About Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952531022
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
