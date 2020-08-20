Overview

Dr. Robert Waldbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Waldbaum works at Smith Institute For Urology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.