Dr. Wake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wake, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wake, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Wake works at
Locations
Regional One Health Pharmacy East6555 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 515-5704
UT Regional One Physicians910 Madison Ave Rm 409, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wake has been my husband’s urologist and surgeon for many years as well as the urologist for several of our friends. We have found him highly knowledgeable, informative, and personable so much so that when I needed a urologist myself, I chose him also. His office manager Trish is equally efficient and approachable
About Dr. Robert Wake, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982661088
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wake has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vesicoureteral Reflux and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.