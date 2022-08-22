Dr. Robert Wai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wai, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Wai works at
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP1600 W College St Ste 540, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-5863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wai?
Before Dr Wai I went to 4 OBG and all 4 say I was ok I change my pcp and she send me to dr Wai as soon I talk to him I feel this dr do his job to help really patient he listen to my story and I told him I feel something is wrong and all the obg i went they say I don’t have nothing He did all news test again and he propose me the to go further with more test because my biopsy was normal and he found my endometrial cancer he talk to me professionally and on top off all he referred me to the best oncologist dr Marc the did hysterectomy and I am cancer free . This all happened may June July august 2022 i am still recovering dr Wai if u are reading this I will come for my routine check up with u and most of the all I need to see u and thank you U save my life ! God bless you ! Thank Lord dr like you still exist !!
About Dr. Robert Wai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134181308
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wai has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.