Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD

Urology
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Waguespack works at Robert L. Waguespack, M.D., Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert L. Waguespack, M.D., Inc.
    2530 F St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 321-3303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocele
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Hydrocele
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones

Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostate Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Oct 01, 2022
    This man is incredible. He made a very uncomfortable situation significantly better. I was nervous about my procedure and he helped me reason and make my decision. Once he started the procedure he made sure I was comfortable the whole time and talked to me the whole time about life, kids, and experiences. Would highly recommend.
    Martin A — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588647481
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr, Urology Brooke Army Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waguespack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waguespack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waguespack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waguespack works at Robert L. Waguespack, M.D., Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Waguespack’s profile.

    Dr. Waguespack has seen patients for Hydrocele, Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waguespack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Waguespack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waguespack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waguespack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waguespack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

