Overview

Dr. Robert Wagner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Cardiac Surgery Assocs Ctr NY in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.