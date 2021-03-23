Dr. Robert Vranian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vranian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vranian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Vranian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 361-2922Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Excellent doctor, knowledgeable and compassionate.
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
